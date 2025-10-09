Opinion

Democrats embrace the shutdown as a necessary tool in ‘ridiculously abnormal times’

GOP leaders are warning Republicans that, if they “acquiesce” to Democratic demands now, shutdowns will become the norm.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., on Jan. 30, 2025 in D.C.Ben Curtis / AP
By  Kevin Frey  and  Mychael Schnell

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.