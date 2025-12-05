Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Sources: FBI’s case against pipe bomb suspect based on review of existing evidence December 4, 2025 / 07:11

Kash Patel says attacking the capital attacks ‘our way of life,’ ignoring other Jan. 6 events

The FBI director appears to have forgotten about the other things that happened on Jan. 6 in the U.S. Capitol, but unfortunately he is not alone.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post