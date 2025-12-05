Kash Patel says attacking the capital attacks ‘our way of life,’ ignoring other Jan. 6 events

After federal law enforcement officials arrested Brian Cole Jr., the suspect in the Capitol Hill pipe-bombing case, FBI Director Kash Patel spoke at a press conference and appeared eager to boast about the developments.

Patel on J6 arrest: "When you attack American citizens, when you attack our institutions of legislation, when you attack our nation's Capitol, you attack the very being of our way of life." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-04T18:44:00.833Z

“When you attack American citizens, when you attack our institutions of legislation, when you attack our nation’s capital, you attack the very being of our way of life,” the bureau’s director declared. “And this FBI and this Department of Justice stand here to tell you that we will always refute it and combat it.”

Well, maybe not always.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but listening to Patel, it was hard not to think of the Jan. 6 rioters who also attacked “our institutions of legislation” and “our nation’s capital.” If memory serves, they were ultimately rewarded with pardons from Donald Trump — with the support of the president’s appointees at the FBI and the Justice Department.

Perhaps this slipped Patel’s mind?

The director’s lack of self-awareness was jarring but familiar. Over the summer, for example, Speaker Mike Johnson delivered remarks from the House floor about his party’s support for law enforcement. “The idea that those who put their own lives on the line to protect us would be assaulted for doing their jobs is unconscionable,” the Louisiana Republican said, seemingly unaware of the GOP’s support for insurrectionists who violently assaulted police officers.