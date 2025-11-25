Opinion

Trump weighing the ouster of Kash Patel, according to sources

Patel has come under scrutiny for his stewardship of bureau resources, including his girlfriend’s security detail and use of a government jet.

FBI Director Kash Patel.
FBI Director Kash Patel.Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
By  Carol Leonnig Laura Barrón-López  and  Ken Dilanian

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW. Previously, she covered the White House and national politics for PBS NewsHour and Politico. 

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.