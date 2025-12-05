Opinion

Pipe bomb suspect confessed, telling FBI he supports Trump and anarchy

But the FBI isn’t sure what motivated the suspect, Brian Cole Jr., to allegedly plant bombs outside GOP and Democratic party headquarters on the evening of the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith attend a news conference at the Justice Department on Dec. 4, 2025, announcing the arrest of Brian Cole Jr.Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images
By  Ken Dilanian Carol Leonnig  and  Sydney Carruth
Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.