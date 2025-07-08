Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow: Trump being ‘awful and weird’ makes him scary, but not fearsome like he wishes July 8, 2025 / 04:04

On the Jan. 6 attack, Republican leaders keep failing basic tests of self-awareness

Key GOP leaders keep making comments suggesting they’ve forgotten that the Jan. 6 attack happened.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post