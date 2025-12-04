With yet another controversial pardon, Trump derails his own DOJ’s corruption case

When Donald Trump announced an unexpected pardon for Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, the Republican president added to his remarkable list of clemency decisions benefiting politicians (of both parties) accused or convicted of corruption charges.

But the pattern isn’t limited to politicians. The New York Times reported on Trump also pardoning a real estate developer who’d been charged by the president’s own Justice Department after allegedly rigging the bidding process for a sports arena. From the article:

Mr. Trump’s pardon effectively quashed his administration’s effort to convict the developer, Timothy J. Leiweke, a founder and former chief executive of Oak View Group, for allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy to rig the bidding process for the Moody Center Arena at the University of Texas to benefit his own company. The maximum penalty for the charge was 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

While the White House often tries to justify controversial pardons by whining about Joe Biden, that wasn’t an option in this case: Leiweke was charged by a federal prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi as part of an investigation led in part by an FBI official appointed by Director Kash Patel.

So why in the world did the president do this? The Times’ report added, “The White House did not immediately respond to a question on Wednesday about why Mr. Trump had pardoned someone who was prosecuted by his own administration.”

At this point, it’s difficult to speculate as to what might have transpired behind the scenes, but the broader pattern is plainly indefensible.