Massie pours gasoline on his fiery feud with Patel, Bongino

Conspiracy theories are devouring any semblance of unity among the MAGA movement these days.

This week, President Donald Trump absurdly wrote on his social media platform that the Republican Party “has never been so UNITED,” yet a quick look online shows that couldn’t be further from the truth. Whether it’s theories surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk or bigoted allegations against Jewish people, the conservative movement can’t seem to get on the same page. And the divisions appear to be increasingly acrimonious.

A prime example of this was on display this week when Rep. Thomas Massie made eye-popping, unsubstantiated allegations of political targeting involving FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who are well-known for spreading conspiracy theories themselves.

The Kentucky Republican, who has garnered positive press recently for his work to force the release of the Epstein files, sat for a chummy interview with admitted Jan. 6 rioter Steve Baker – who works for right-wing outlet The Blaze – to discuss claims surrounding a pipe bombing suspect who allegedly sought to wreak havoc in Washington on Jan. 6. The congressman has been among several conservatives to fuel conspiracy theories about the incident – claims that have been disputed by the FBI and which have prompted an online war of words between Bongino and Massie.

At one point during the sitdown, Massie alleged – without providing evidence – that a member of Patel’s staff threatened the lawmaker’s staff with a criminal fraud investigation “if we didn’t straighten up and play ball,” suggesting political targeting by the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

He went on to say the alleged conduct from Patel’s staffer was probably illegal, though some obvious caveats apply. Massie’s claim shouldn’t be taken as gospel, even though we have ample evidence that the Justice Department has pursued politicized investigations against other critics of Trump and his administration. (The FBI declined to comment when reached by MS NOW.)

Massie’s accusation, which has been parroted by numerous pro-MAGA accounts on social media, certainly isn’t irrefutable evidence of FBI wrongdoing. But it is absolutely indicative of the unfolding infighting within the conspiracy-obsessed MAGA movement.