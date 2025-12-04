Following arrest in pipe-bombs case, White House rejects questions about Jan. 6 pardons

Hours before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, someone placed pipe bombs outside Republican and Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C. In the nearly five years that followed, an investigation failed to identify a suspect.

That is, until there was a breakthrough. Federal agents arrested a suspect Thursday morning, taking Brian Cole Jr. into custody. The Virginia man, who lives roughly 23 miles south of Capitol Hill, has been charged with transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, according to charging documents filed in court.

Those hoping for justice can certainly hope that federal law enforcement officials have the right suspect and can make their case in court. But as the legal process moves forward, there’s a politically awkward question hanging overhead:

What about Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons?

At a press conference at the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked about the obvious tension between Cole’s arrest and the president’s decision to pardon every other person convicted for crimes on Jan. 6, including felons, many of whom violently clashed with police officers.

Bondi dodged the question.

The line of inquiry, however, is entirely legitimate. Trump, just hours into his second term, came to the assistance of Jan. 6 criminals, insisting at the time that it would be a “grave national injustice” to hold them accountable.

When NBC News posed the question to the White House, spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded with this statement:

It’s alarming and insulting that Fake News NBC would compare an individual who placed live bombs throughout DC to the countless individuals who were over-prosecuted and targeted by a weaponized Biden DOJ. This false equivalence is one of the many reasons why trust in the media is at an all-time low.

Let’s unpack this a bit.