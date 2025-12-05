Facing new investigation, FHFA Bill Pulte’s troubles become even more serious

While previous directors of the Federal Housing Finance Agency were obscure figures who were unknown to the public, Bill Pulte, the FHFA’s current chief, has blazed a rather unusual trail by contrast.

To an outlandish degree, the Trump loyalist has taken it upon himself to target one White House foe after another, weaponizing mortgage fraud allegations against the president’s perceived political enemies.

While the apparent goal was to create controversies for Trump’s targets and antagonists, Pulte has managed at the same time to become controversial in his own right. NBC News reported, for example:

The Government Accountability Office, an independent and nonpartisan investigative watchdog for Congress, says it has opened an investigation into Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte. In November, top Senate Democrats wrote to ask the agency to ‘promptly investigate recent actions undertaken at the Federal Housing Finance Agency’ by Pulte.

Last month’s appeal specifically highlighted Pulte’s actions related to “recent referrals of New York Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and Congressman Eric Swalwell to the U.S. Department of Justice for mortgage fraud.”