Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Harry Dunn, Michael Fanone
“Active fight”: Fanone and Dunn reflect on 5th anniversary of Jan. 6 riot January 5, 2026 / 09:56

On Jan. 6 anniversary, Speaker Johnson rejects plaque to honor police officers

The GOP leader had plenty of time to come up with an excuse for his refusal. He didn’t come up with much.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post