Former conservative lawyer George Conway, a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he is running for the New York congressional seat held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, who is retiring when his current term ends early next year, after the midterm elections in November.
“I’m running for Congress in NY-12, my home. We have a demented, criminal president running the country like a mob operation — government by the boss, for the boss,” Conway posted on X along with a roughly two-minute video. Nadler holds New York’s 12th Congressional seat.
In Tuesday’s campaign launch, Conway outlined his vision for taking on Trump directly, saying he has “been fighting Trump for years, and nothing will stop me.” The announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in Washington, D.C., where a mob of violent pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Conway, who was once married to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s 2016 campaign managers, has become a vocal critic of the president. Despite his then-wife’s position in the White House, Conway in 2019 co-founded the Lincoln Project, which states that its mission is to “protect” the country from Trump and “those who identify (publicly or privately) as MAGA supporters.”
“Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does. It has to stop. We must make it stop,” Conway said. “We have a corrupt president, a mendacious president, a criminal president.”