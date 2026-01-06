Opinion

George Conway launches New York congressional bid

The former Republican — and staunch critic of Donald Trump — enters the Democratic primary looking to succeed the retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Attorney George Conway outside a New York City courthouse on April 30, 2024.
Attorney George Conway outside a New York City courthouse on April 30, 2024.Ted Shaffrey / AP Photo
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.