Donald Trump launched his political career a decade ago with a tirade falsely accusing Mexico’s government of sending drug dealers, rapists and other violent offenders across the border to undermine the United States, and the president has returned to racist scapegoating in the name of law and order whenever he’s thought it would serve him politically. Trump has been fearmongering about Black and brown criminals with “tough of crime” rhetoric since at least 1989, when he promoted false claims linking a group of Black and Latino teens to a brutal New York City assault.
But whatever his rhetoric or his fantasies of “one really violent day” to eliminate crime, the president (himself a convicted felon) is the one who has put lawbreakers beyond the reach of justice, specifically by abusing his pardon powers. It’s a point that House Democrats are making this week in a new report focused on “public safety implications” of Trump’s decision a year ago to pardon more than 1,500 insurrectionists charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
Democrats published the report, “One Year Later: Assessing the Public Safety Implications of President Trump’s Mass Pardons of 1,600 January 6 Rioters and Insurrectionists,” ahead of Tuesday’s fifth anniversary of Jan. 6, as well as a second report that highlights the role and current position of administration higher-ups and allies who played a hand in Trump’s attempt to remain in office despite his 2020 election loss.
“At least 33 pardoned January 6th insurrectionists have now been convicted of, charged with, or arrested for additional crimes since the violent attack on the Capitol,” the report “One Year Later” reads before rattling off a long list of alleged offenses: “child sexual assault, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, rape, conspiracy to commit murder of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, driving under the influence causing death, illegal possession of firearms, domestic violence by strangulation, burglary, vandalism, grand theft, stalking, violation of protective orders, threatening public officials, and drug trafficking.”