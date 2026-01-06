U.S. joins Ukraine-EU talks as Trump escalates threats to seize Greenland

U.S. officials are joining talks Tuesday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders about security guarantees for Ukraine amid rising tensions over President Donald Trump’s renewed threat to take over Greenland, a Danish territory.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, are representing the U.S. at the meeting in Paris, weeks after they engaged in similar talks in Berlin aimed at a unified proposal to negotiate with Russia.

This round has been complicated, however, by Trump’s recent revival of his call for the U.S. to take over Greenland, a threat that is being regarded more seriously after the U.S. attack on Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security," Trump told reporters Sunday. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, a key architect of the strikes on Venezuela, echoed that in an interview on CNN on Monday. Those threats have been roundly condemned by Danish lawmakers. European leaders issued a joint statement Tuesday defending Greenland, though they did not call out Trump by name. "Greenland belongs to its people," they said. "It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."