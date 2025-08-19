Trump’s D.C. takeover is more than political theater — Democrats should act like it

Play

Such cautiousness is a mistake. Democrats need to hammer home that Trump’s actions not only have nothing to do with crime, but also that they have everything to do with seizing autocratic power and chipping away at the foundations of democratic life. In the nation’s capital military vehicles are patrolling civilians. Residents are being made to pull over into arbitrary checkpoints. They’re being man-handled by masked law enforcement officers. That’s more than just “performance” — it is the enactment of excessive power.

As Melissa Wasser, senior policy counsel for the ACLU for the District of Columbia, recently wrote for MSNBC: “The aim is clear: Make fear the norm. If we don’t call it out, this playbook will be used again and again.” And she warned against complacency: “People across the country must see this moment for what it is: an authoritarian maneuver to expand executive power at the expense of local democracy.”

I am sympathetic to how hard it is to be a Democrat in the Trump era when it comes to message discipline. Every week there’s a new scandal, a new abuse of power, a new threat to the U.S. economy. If Democrats constantly change their narrative about what the biggest threats to Americans are, then it’ll make it hard for them to have a clear set of messages going into the midterm elections. But it is a matter of (lower-case d) democratic survival for the party to be clear-eyed in describing what Trump is doing in D.C., what he did in Los Angeles and what he has hinted at doing in more cities across the country. And it is important that the (upper-case D) Democrats alert the public to the stakes of what’s going on. Trump is quickly developing powerful tools that can be used to subvert democracy. That doesn’t call for cautiousness but for alarm.