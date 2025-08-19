Trump’s D.C. takeover is more than political theater — Democrats should act like it

A number of high-profile Democrats have held back from directly calling out the authoritarian nature of President Donald Trump’s takeover of Washington, D.C., in part, it appears, because they’re concerned about being perceived as soft on crime. But it’s dangerous for the republic to soft-pedal criticisms of Trump as he experiments with an all-out police state.
Trump, under the guise of fighting crime, has deployed National Guard troops to patrol the streets of the capital and federalized the D.C. police in a shocking abuse of executive power. But Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., told The New York Times in an interview that “Democrats should be careful not to cede the issue of public safety to Donald Trump and Republicans.” As the Times puts it, Democrats are “treading cautiously as they seek to forcefully oppose the federal incursion into the nation’s capital, something no president has ever attempted, without getting caught up in a debate over public safety on Mr. Trump’s terms.”
We see that cautiousness in the way some Democrats describe Trump’s takeover of D.C. as a mere theatrical gesture. In a statement that echoed his social media response to Trump’s recent actions, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told the Times, “I see this as performative and nothing more.” In a post on X last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Trump’s takeover of D.C. a “political ploy” and an “attempted distraction from Trump’s other scandals,” and he called out Republicans for being inconsistent on giving “localities their rights.” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., has called it “political theater” that is intended “to create chaos and uncertainty, and to draw the attention from other issues like Jeffrey Epstein.”
Many of these Democrats have correctly pointed out that D.C. is experiencing a 30-year low in violent crime. But they’ve been hesitant to name what Trump is doing on a substantive level: finding new ways to accumulate powers of repression, surveil civil society and socialize the public to accept the president using the military as a policing tool.