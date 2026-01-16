Why Trump’s pitiful new health care ‘plan’ is even worse than it appears

Donald Trump has talked about unveiling a health care plan of his own for about a decade, only to consistently miss self-imposed deadlines. The Republican famously assured the public in 2024 that he has “concepts of a plan,” but when it came to doing the hard work of crafting a policy blueprint, the president has never delivered.

After seeing the new proposal billed by the White House as “The Great Healthcare Plan,” it’s fair to say Trump and his team still haven’t delivered. The New York Times reported:

Under pressure to address affordability issues in the country, President Trump on Thursday released his long-awaited health care plan, urging Congress to pass measures that would codify steps his administration has already taken to try to lower drug costs and providing what a White House official called ‘broad direction’ to back health savings accounts. The plan was short on specific details and left much of the direction for how to finalize it up to Congress. It amounted to a few paragraphs on a webpage.

To characterize the document the White House produced as a health care “plan” is overly generous. The entirety of the proposal — literally, from start to finish — is 386 words. For context, the blog post that you’re reading right now is roughly 650 words, and if your health care blueprint is quite a bit shorter than a blog post, then you don’t actually have a health care plan.

(An accompanying White House “fact sheet” is about 800 words, but a long-awaited presidential health care plan, a decade in the making, shouldn’t be the length of two blog posts, either.)

In a prerecorded video, the president said, “I’m calling on Congress to pass this framework into law without delay, have to do it right now, so that we can get immediate relief to the American people.”

But there is nothing to pass. There is no bill. The plan, for all intents and purposes, does not exist.

Moreover, the White House document is little more than a hodgepodge of conservative ideas, packaged together on a short website. A Washington Post report noted, “The administration released no legislative text nor timeline for related congressional action. … Asked how the proposal would advance in Congress, administration officials said it was a ‘broad architecture’ intended to guide lawmakers on next steps.”

“Broad architecture” is a nice euphemism for “we couldn’t actually come up with anything more than vague goals.”