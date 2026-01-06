‘It really is still Jan. 6’: Democrats fight GOP efforts to memory-hole Capitol attack

With a torrent of political news already flooding the first week of 2026, Democrats are determined to make sure one moment doesn’t get drowned out: The fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“We are not going to let this drop,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told MS NOW, adding that Democrats would not allow Republican “lies about this to take hold.”
In the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, many Republicans expressed horror. Some — including the House and Senate GOP leaders at the time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — even went so far as to blame President Donald Trump for the riot.
But five years later, a reckoning of the attack has largely vanished. Most Republicans on Capitol Hill downplay Trump’s role, with some even cheering his decision to pardon even the most violent rioters.
Of course, Trump faced a series of federal criminal charges tied to his effort to reverse his electoral loss to Joe Biden in 2020. But after years of legal delays, the case never went to trial. The consequences that seemed inevitable for Trump proved to be easily escapable. And not only was Trump not punished for his role in trying to overturn an election, he was ultimately re-elected to the presidency — with Trump now floating the possibility of the Department of Justice paying him roughly $230 million as restitution for the federal investigations into him.
The absence of “accountability,” Democrats argue, has made it impossible to move on — and has only emboldened Trump in his second term by removing whatever guardrails existed during his first.
“Today, it really is still Jan. 6 in every sense,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told MS NOW on Monday, arguing that there “continues to be an authoritarian attack on our institutions.”
Jayapal agreed.
“On every level, you can see our democracy being shaped into one where he is king or attempts to be king,” Jayapal said. “We’re in a very, very precarious and dangerous moment.”
Speaking with MS NOW ahead of the Trump administration’s weekend actions in Venezuela, Jayapal pointed to recent boat strikes in the Caribbean and the dismantling of federal agencies — despite congressionally approved appropriations — as examples of what she described as Trump’s “illegal presidential power.”
In an effort to reclaim the narrative of the violent attack five years later — and underline the stakes — Raskin and Jayapal are set to participate in an unofficial Democratic hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Former law enforcement officers, state officials and others at the Capitol on the day of attack are expected to speak. Members of Congress will also share their firsthand accounts.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told MS NOW that Democrats were “not going to let Republicans, led by Donald Trump, erase the heroism of the Jan. 6 police officers and to clean the hands of Donald Trump’s responsibility.”
For Jayapal, in particular, the memories — the “trauma,” in her words — from five years ago are still very real.
The Washington state progressive Democrat was in the gallery overlooking the House floor as rioters breached the Capitol.
“I didn’t know if I would survive the attack,” she told MS NOW. She said there are still noises from that day — like the pounding on the chamber door — that “haunt” her.
One of the clearest signs, Democrats say, of the GOP efforts to paper over the anniversary is a plaque designed to honor the more than 20 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that responded to the Jan. 6 attack.
The plaque was created as a result of a 2022 law, which mandated that it be put on display by 2023.
The plaque remains in storage.
Over the years, some Republicans have cited technical issues with the plaque and where the law requires it to be displayed as the reasons for the delay. But of course, honoring law enforcement would acknowledge the violence that occurred during the Capitol attack.
Last year, a spokesperson for Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Johnson’s office is “working” with the Architect of the Capitol to get the plaque mounted.
On Monday evening, however, Johnson’s team in a new statement said that “the statute authorizing this plaque is not implementable,” adding that if Democrats want to honor the U.S. Capitol Police, they could work “with the appropriate committees of jurisdiction to develop a framework for proper vetting and consideration.”