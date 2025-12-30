House Dems plan hearing on Jan. 6 to highlight Trump’s threats to free and fair elections

House Democrats will hold a hearing on Jan. 6 to shine light on the Trump administration’s threats to free and fair elections — five years to the day after Donald Trump fueled a deadly insurrection attempt seeking to stay in the White House despite his loss in the 2020 election.
In a news release, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the 10 a.m. ET hearing will be hosted by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who served as chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee. Jeffries added:
At the hearing, we will examine ongoing threats to free and fair elections posed by an out-of-control Trump administration, expose the election deniers who hold high-level positions of significance in the executive branch and detail the threats to public safety posed by the hundreds of violent felons who were pardoned on the President’s first day in office. We will also present a panel of Members who wish to share their personal experiences from that horrific day.
Nearly five years after Trump’s assault on democracy, more than 1,000 pardoned rioters are roaming freely, and Trump — a sitting president yet again — is deploying federal agencies to launch renewed attacks on voting rights and electoral processes.
Jeffries’ news release mentions that several people pardoned by Trump have since been “charged with new crimes throughout the country,” including some who have been accused of child molestation, sexual assault and kidnapping. My colleague Steve Benen has done a great job documenting this disturbing trend over on the MaddowBlog.
