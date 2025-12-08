Hegseth hedges on releasing video of Sept. 2 boat strike, despite Trump’s vow

The Pentagon inspector general’s office conducted a thorough review of the Signal chat scandal, and its findings were brutal for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: As MS NOW reported, the beleaguered Cabinet secretary shared classified information, failed to preserve records and put military operations and service members at risk.

Just two days after the IG report reached the public, Hegseth appeared at the Reagan National Defense Forum, where he had an opportunity to express a degree of contrition. The secretary instead said he didn’t have “any regrets,” despite the misconduct that he really ought to regret.

But that’s not all he said. The New York Times reported:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday was noncommittal about releasing the full video of the U.S. military’s Sept. 2 attack on a boat in the Caribbean, after President Trump said he would release whatever footage his administration had.

At issue is a video of the deadly military strikes on a civilian boat in international waters on Sept. 2, which included a second strike that killed those who survived the initial salvo, sparking an intense debate about whether the Trump administration committed a war crime.

As recently as Wednesday, after a reporter asked about releasing the full video of what transpired in the Caribbean, the president said, “I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have we’d certainly release, no problem.”

Three days later, his defense secretary said something very different.

Tomlinson: So you will be releasing the video?



Hegseth: We’re reviewing it



Tomlinson: Is that a yes or a no?



Hegseth: We’ll see pic.twitter.com/GMHKJCz6Q7 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 6, 2025