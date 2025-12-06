Opinion

Hegseth likens suspected drug boat smugglers to al Qaeda

And in a defiant speech on Saturday, the defense secretary vowed the U.S. “will keep killing” people on alleged drug boats in international waters.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting with President Trump at the White House on Dec. 2, 2025.Carolyn Van Houten / Getty Images
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.