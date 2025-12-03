Opinion

Watchdog: Hegseth’s Signal use put troops at risk

The Pentagon Inspector General found that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's use of a group chat risked the potential compromise of information that could harm military personnel and missions, according to four sources familiar with the findings.

Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, in Brussels, Belgium.
Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, in Brussels, Belgium on Oct. 15, 2025.Simon Wohlfahrt / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Julia Jester, Kevin Frey, David Rohde, Mychael Schnell and Laura Barrón-López

Julia Jester

Julia Jester covers politics for MS NOW and is based in Washington, D.C.

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.

David Rohde headshot

David Rohde

David Rohde is the senior national security reporter for MS NOW. Previously he was the senior executive editor for national security and law for NBC News.

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW.