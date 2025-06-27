Nicolle Wallace blasts Hegseth over performative news conference on Iran strikes

Nicolle Wallace called out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his performative news conference on Thursday, which she argued did little to resolve the issue “haunting” the Trump administration in the wake of the United States’ airstrikes on Iran.

That issue, according to Wallace, revolves around one key question: “Has Iran’s nuclear program been — as Donald Trump asserted Saturday night and has repeated every day since — ‘obliterated’?”

During his remarks Thursday, Hegseth repeated Trump’s claim that the facilities had been “obliterated.” However, as Wallace noted, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, refused to use that word when describing the results of the strike. Wallace said Caine’s choice encapsulated “the whole issue that’s being debated.”