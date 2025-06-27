Opinion

Nicolle Wallace breaks down Pete Hegseth’s meltdown and tantrum at Pentagon press conference June 26, 2025 / 09:32

Nicolle Wallace blasts Hegseth over performative news conference on Iran strikes

Wallace said the defense secretary did little to resolve the issue that’s “haunting” the administration in the wake of Saturday’s strikes.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post