Pentagon report on Signal scandal underscores the need for a free press

The only reason we, the public, know that the secretary of defense put U.S. service members at risk is because of the free press.

Hegseth would not turn over his phone, refused interview request: Watchdog report December 4, 2025 / 16:48
By  Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki

