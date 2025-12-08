Opinion

‘500 tons of cocaine’: Trump pardons trafficker who helped flood U.S. with drugs  December 4, 2025 / 08:29

Senate Republicans play dumb on Trump pardon for notorious foreign drug trafficker

Some prominent GOP senators were asked to defend last week’s pardon of Juan Orlando Hernández. It did not go well.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

