Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Rep. Elise Stefanik and Speaker Mike Johnson.
Rep. Elise Stefanik looks on as U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference on Nov. 7, 2023 on the U.S. Capitol.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Facing fire from Elise Stefanik, Speaker Mike Johnson’s troubles go from bad to worse

Slowly but surely, Congress’ top Republican appears to be losing control of the chamber he ostensibly leads.

Dec. 3, 2025, 2:36 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post