The precise number of congressional retirement announcements is a little tricky because of the details: Some members have said they’re ending their political careers, while others are giving up their seats to pursue other offices. Some members have already resigned in the middle of their terms (or are poised to do so), while other members died during their current term.

In a couple of instances this year, we’ve even seen incumbent lawmakers step down in order to serve in the Trump administration.

All things considered, we’re looking at a Capitol Hill landscape in which roughly 51 members are giving up their seats or have already done so. NPR reported:

[The number of congressional lawmakers who do not plan to run for re-election to their current seats in 2026] currently stands at 10 senators and 41 House members. There are 22 retiring from public office with the rest running for a different office — 16 looking to become governor of their state, 12 looking to make the jump from House to Senate and one, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, is looking to become his state’s attorney general. … There are more Republicans signaling their desire to exit Washington (28) than Democrats (23).

In the abstract, those numbers might not sound especially significant, but it’s worth keeping the broader context in mind: An analysis from The Downballot found that House retirements are currently on a record-setting pace ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

With Nydia Velázquez graciously making way for a new generation, both Democrats and Republicans continue on a record-setting pace for open House seats in 2026. — Daniel Donner (@donnermaps.bsky.social) 2025-11-21T15:49:34.207Z

Note that this analysis was done shortly before Friday night, when Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced her looming resignation. Soon after, Punchbowl News reported that other GOP members are also eyeing early exits — not because they have other jobs lined up, but because conditions on Capitol Hill have deteriorated to a stunning degree.

In early August, The Washington Post highlighted the “slow congressional retirement season.” As November nears its end, such commentary has quickly evaporated.

A variety of factors have contributed to the broader dynamic — Republican leaders surrendering many of their powers to the White House, historical trends suggesting the GOP is likely to struggle in Donald Trump’s sixth-year midterms, etc. — but the bottom line remains the same: A whole lot of federal lawmakers aren’t satisfied with the status quo in Congress, so they’re making significant changes.