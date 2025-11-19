Speaker Mike Johnson’s strategy on Epstein Files Transparency Act fails in spectacular fashion

Over the course of many years, Congress has earned a reputation as a plodding and sclerotic institution, where even good ideas move at a glacial pace. But we’re occasionally reminded that members can move quite quickly when they want to.

After months of divisive debate and wrangling behind the scenes, the House finally voted on Tuesday afternoon to approve the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would force disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Although many Republicans fought against the effort for much of the year, the final tally was lopsided: The bipartisan measure cleared the lower chamber on a 427-1 vote.

The legislation initially faced an uncertain fate in the Republican-led Senate, and it was far from clear when or whether the bill would reach the floor. But that’s when things got interesting. As MS NOW reported:

Hours after the House overwhelmingly passed a bill to force the release of files from the Justice Department’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the Senate moved to approve the legislation by unanimous consent — sending the measure to President Donald Trump’s desk and bringing the yearslong campaign to release some of America’s most scrutinized documents to its final stage.

The House vote wrapped up at 2:43 p.m. local time. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer successfully executed his unanimous consent request at just after 5 p.m. local time.

The developments happened so quickly that, as MS NOW’s report added, “the Senate hadn’t even formally received the bill from the House” when Schumer accomplished his maneuver. (The New York Democrat asked that once the legislation reached the upper chamber, it be automatically “deemed as passed.”)

It’s not yet clear how the process will proceed at the White House. In fact, Trump, who announced earlier this week that he intends to sign the bill, published an item to his social media platform on Tuesday afternoon, after the Senate had acted, that suggested he had no idea the bill had already cleared Capitol Hill.

As the dust settles on a tumultuous process and the political world awaits the president’s next move, spare a thought for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who managed to fail in multiple, unexpected ways.