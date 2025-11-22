Opinion

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces her shocking resignation in new video

“I love my family way too much,” Greene said Friday night in a nearly 11-minute video posted online. “And I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president[.]"

November 21, 2025 / 04:01
By  Kevin Frey  and  Mychael Schnell

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.