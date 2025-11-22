After just under five years in office — and a very public falling out with President Donald Trump — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Friday night that she is resigning from office in January.
Greene, a darling of the MAGA movement, suddenly announced her intention to resign Friday, saying she will step down on Jan. 5, 2026 — two days after her congressional pension officially vests.
“I love my family way too much,” Greene said Friday night in a nearly 11-minute video posted online. “And I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president that we all fought for only to fight and win my election, while Republicans will likely lose the midterms and in turn, be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”
In her video, Greene railed against business as usual in Washington, the rising costs throughout the nation, and Trump’s reaction to her recent push to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, which came to a head this week and prompted her break up with the president.
“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14-years-old, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” Greene said. “However, while yes hurtful, my heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged, because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God, who created everything in existence.”
At the end of her lengthy statement, Greene announced her resignation, capping off a sudden and chaotic transition from a fierce Trump ally to a converted Trump skeptic.
Her resignation is just the latest dramatic turn in a congressional career of drama. She came to Washington, days before Jan. 6, 2021, as a pariah in Washington. She was quickly stripped of her committee assignments within weeks of arriving before finding herself on the congressional GOP’s outskirts.
First elected to Congress in 2020, Greene quickly made a name for herself as an unabashed Trump acolyte. She expressed support for QAnon and confronted progressive lawmaker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, prompting the New York Democrat to express security concerns to the congressional leadership.
She hectored President Joe Biden during a State of Union, with her close congressional friend Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. Later, she had a falling out with Boebert, calling her a “little b—-” on the House floor — an insult that ultimately resulted in her departure from the House Freedom Caucus.
But it wasn’t until recently that Greene turned from hard-right MAGA cheerleader to damning Trump critic — and a critic of her own party.
During the record-breaking government shutdown, Greene repeatedly criticized House Republican leadership for keeping lawmakers at home while the funding impasse dragged on. She also raised concerns that her own party was not doing enough to address the pending rise in Obamacare premiums when the enhanced subsidies expire on Jan. 1 — citing the costs her own children are encountering.
Then there was the Jeffrey Epstein saga, which seemed to leave Greene with lots of new questions about the president — and lots of criticism from the president about her.
Exactly a week before Greene announced her resignation, the president said he was withdrawing his support and endorsement from the congresswoman, adding that he would consider backing a primary opponent to the Georgia Republican.
“All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” Trump wrote on social media.
“She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” Trump said.