Top Intel Democrat says he wants to ‘get the truth’ ahead of boat strike briefing

Sen. Mark Warner told MS NOW the military action was not a “one-off incident” but was part of a pattern of politicization by the administration.

'I want to get the truth': Intel Cmte. Vice Chair on briefing with Admiral Bradley December 3, 2025 / 06:24
By  Allison Detzel

