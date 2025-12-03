Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

DHS targets New Orleans in latest immigration crackdown on a Democratic-led city

It was not immediately clear how many federal agents were involved in the operation or how long it would last.

Louisiana Congressman: National Guard not trained ‘to be police’ as Trump threatens to send troops to his state September 15, 2025 / 06:43
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim  and  Erum Salam

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.