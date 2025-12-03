Opinion

Democrats make major gains in deep red district in Tennessee special election December 2, 2025 / 12:06

Some Republicans see ‘flashing red light’ in Tennessee, despite victory

Many in the party hoped for a double-digit victory in a district that Trump won by 22 points. That didn’t happen.

Dec. 3, 2025, 12:21 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

