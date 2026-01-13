From courts to Congress to communities across the U.S., Americans are telling Trump ‘no’

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 12 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Amid the blitz of headlines, you might not have seen the news that on Monday, a federal court blocked the Trump administration from cutting billions of dollars Congress had appropriated for clean energy in blue states.

The administration admitted that it wanted to cut funding for states that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, and leave in place funding for states that voted for Donald Trump. But a federal court has now ruled that illegal.

That ruling came after another federal court on Monday stopped Trump from shutting down a big offshore wind farm in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

It’s the worst rebuke Trump has had from congressional Republicans since he’s been back in office in this disastrous year.

Just one day prior, yet another federal court blocked Trump from cutting funding to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group criticized the flock-of-ducks-level insane quackery at Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services, under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the president responded by canceling its grant. But a judge has now ruled that was illegal retaliation, and so the funding has to be reinstated.

On Friday, a federal judge in Washington blocked Trump from cutting off federal election funds to states in retaliation for them not changing their election rules in ways that he wants. The judge said, “The Constitution assigns no authority to the president over federal election administration.”

On the same day, another federal court blocked Trump from freezing billions of dollars for child care and social services for kids — again — apparently in Democratic-run states.

He’s losing all the time and everywhere now. There may still be people who are shocked that Trump keeps breaking the law over and over and over again, blatantly and insistently. But the courts are not shocked anymore, and they just tell him “no” every single day — often multiple times a day.

It’s not just the courts. Last week, in one 48-hour stretch, we had a Senate vote for a war powers resolution to block Trump from any further military action in Venezuela, with five Republican senators siding with Democrats to pass that. It was enough to advance that resolution, and it will get another vote this week.

That came right on the heels of 17 Republicans in the House breaking ranks with Trump and siding with Democrats on the Affordable Care Act to try to at least temporarily undo the disastrous decision by Trump and Republicans in their so-called One Big Beautiful Bill to send tens of thousands of Americans’ health insurance rates through the roof.

Trump is already whining about how he might have to veto it, if and when it passes the Senate — because he definitely wants to make sure that people’s health insurance premiums double or triple in cost because of something he personally did.

This didn’t get as much attention as it should have, but right on the heels of the Senate giving Trump a one-finger salute on Venezuela and the House giving him a one-finger salute on what he did to people’s health insurance, Congress also rejected his steep budget cuts to federal science programs.

Trump is trying to cut the National Science Foundation by 56%, but Congress is saying it will cut it by less than 1%. He wants to slash NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Congress wants no cuts.

Trump wants to cut basic research, which has been the lifeblood of American technological innovation since World War II; Congress instead is bumping it up more than 2%.

This is a bipartisan thing. It started in the Senate as a bipartisan agreement, and last week the House voted for it as well.