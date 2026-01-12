Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., sues Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy veteran, filed a lawsuit against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Monday after Hegseth launched a process to demote Kelly’s retirement rank and slash his military pension.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., named Hegseth in his official capacity as secretary of defense. It comes on the heels of months of jousting between Hegseth and the retired astronaut over Kelly’s participation in a video that urged service members to defy unlawful orders from the Pentagon.

“I filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of Defense because there are few things as important as standing up for the rights of the very Americans who fought to defend our freedoms,” Kelly said in a statement shortly after the suit was filed.

Hegseth announced late week the Pentagon had begun a rarely used process to demote Kelly and cut his military retirement pay as punishment for his participation in a video with five other Democratic lawmakers who reminded military service members that they could defy illegal orders that could violate the Constiution.

The video, released in November, drew swift condemnation from Hegseth and President Donald Trump. In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Kelly and Democrats Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Mich.; and Reps. Jason Crow, Colo.; Chris Deluzio, Pa.; Maggie Goodlander, N.H.; and Chrissy Houlahan, Pa., who appeared in the video, of engaging in "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH." In November, the Pentagon announced it was conducting a review of misconduct allegations against Kelly over the video, which would determine whether Kelly should be recalled to active duty status to face court marshal proceedings. The action is usually reserved for scrutinizing the conduct of active duty military members. But Hegseth last week formally censured Kelly and announced the Defense Department has "initiated retirement grade determination proceedings," in conjunction with "reduction in retired pay." Kelly, who retired from the Navy in 2011 as a captain after 25 years of service, condemned Hegseth's censure last week as "un-American." "Pete Hegseth wants our longest-serving military veterans to live with the constant threat that they could be deprived of their rank and pay years or even decades after they leave the military just because he or another Secretary of Defense doesn't like what they've said," Kelly said Monday. "That's not the way things work in the United States of America, and I won't stand for it."