Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., sues Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy veteran, filed a lawsuit against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Monday after Hegseth launched a process to demote Kelly’s retirement rank and slash his military pension.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., named Hegseth in his official capacity as secretary of defense. It comes on the heels of months of jousting between Hegseth and the retired astronaut over Kelly’s participation in a video that urged service members to defy unlawful orders from the Pentagon.
“I filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of Defense because there are few things as important as standing up for the rights of the very Americans who fought to defend our freedoms,” Kelly said in a statement shortly after the suit was filed.
Hegseth announced late week the Pentagon had begun a rarely used process to demote Kelly and cut his military retirement pay as punishment for his participation in a video with five other Democratic lawmakers who reminded military service members that they could defy illegal orders that could violate the Constiution.
The video, released in November, drew swift condemnation from Hegseth and President Donald Trump. In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Kelly and Democrats Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Mich.; and Reps. Jason Crow, Colo.; Chris Deluzio, Pa.; Maggie Goodlander, N.H.; and Chrissy Houlahan, Pa., who appeared in the video, of engaging in “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”