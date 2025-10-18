‘No Kings’ isn’t just a slogan. It’s a call to save democracy before it’s too late.

An authoritarian regime rarely kicks down the door all at once. It begins with a speech, then chips away at our democracy and rights until one day there are tanks in the streets, state-run media, and writers, activists and leaders behind bars.
Right now, this regime is invading and occupying cities across the country. Their masked officers are terrorizing American communities and immigrant families. They’re attacking the final provisions of the Voting Rights Act. And the White House is using the powers of the executive branch to go after political opponents of all stripes, from New York Attorney General Letitia James to comedians to peaceful protesters.
Each of these moments might seem isolated, but together they form a single authoritarian project: silence dissent, project strength and convince the rest of us there’s nothing we can do to stop it.
Throughout this year, we’ve seen the Trump regime seek to consolidate power and crush institutions. To succeed, he needs us to believe he’s unstoppable, that his grip is permanent, that resistance is futile. And if we believe him, it just might work.
Here’s the truth: It’s all a lie. His power might seem overwhelming, but it’s fragile. His strength is only as real as our belief in it. We have the power to stop him — if we speak up and fight back while we still can.
Just last month, within days of Disney caving to the Trump administration’s pressure and suspending Jimmy Kimmel, Americans spoke up and used the power of the purse to reinstate Kimmel’s show. Six months after Democrats surrendered to Trump’s demands on a Republican funding bill, today they’re dug in and fighting back. What happened? Us. We proved we’re stronger and more powerful than the wannabe king.
In June, millions of Americans rose up to say clearly: “No Kings.” In every state and territory, in red counties and blue cities, across generations and backgrounds, people came together for the largest single-day mobilization in modern history.
And today, we’re doing it again, but bigger. No Kings Day on Oct. 18 is on track to be the largest peaceful protest in modern American history.
These mobilizations are about disrupting Trump’s myth that his rise is unstoppable. They are a reminder to ourselves and the world that democracy is only as strong as the people willing to defend it.
For those who doubt the power of a single protest, we get it. No single march will bring down a dictator. But a mobilization of this scale can shift the narrative, signaling to future Disneys that the majority of their customers reject Trump and to lawmakers that their constituents demand they stand up to this president. It shows that resistance is vast and growing, brings new people into the fight, and builds the long-term networks we need. It reminds attendees they belong to something bigger, and it spreads courage.