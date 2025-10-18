Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘No Kings’ isn’t just a slogan. It’s a call to save democracy before it’s too late.

In June, millions of Americans rose up in the largest single-day mobilization in modern history. Today, we’re doing it again, but bigger.

‘Sight to see’: Indivisible Co-Director on ‘historic’ turnout expected at ‘No Kings’ protests October 17, 2025 / 04:38
By  Leah Greenberg  and  Ezra Levin

Leah Greenberg

Leah Greenberg is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible. She was previously a human trafficking policy advocate and served on the staff of Rep. Tom Perriello (D-Va.).

Ezra Levin

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible. He was previously an anti-poverty advocate and served on the staff of Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tx.)