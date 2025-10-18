‘No Kings’ isn’t just a slogan. It’s a call to save democracy before it’s too late.

An authoritarian regime rarely kicks down the door all at once. It begins with a speech, then chips away at our democracy and rights until one day there are tanks in the streets, state-run media, and writers, activists and leaders behind bars.

Right now, this regime is invading and occupying cities across the country. Their masked officers are terrorizing American communities and immigrant families. They’re attacking the final provisions of the Voting Rights Act. And the White House is using the powers of the executive branch to go after political opponents of all stripes, from New York Attorney General Letitia James to comedians to peaceful protesters.

No single march will bring down a dictator. But a mobilization of this scale can shift the narrative.

Each of these moments might seem isolated, but together they form a single authoritarian project: silence dissent, project strength and convince the rest of us there’s nothing we can do to stop it.

Throughout this year, we’ve seen the Trump regime seek to consolidate power and crush institutions. To succeed, he needs us to believe he’s unstoppable, that his grip is permanent, that resistance is futile. And if we believe him, it just might work.

Here’s the truth: It’s all a lie. His power might seem overwhelming, but it’s fragile. His strength is only as real as our belief in it. We have the power to stop him — if we speak up and fight back while we still can.

Play

Just last month, within days of Disney caving to the Trump administration’s pressure and suspending Jimmy Kimmel, Americans spoke up and used the power of the purse to reinstate Kimmel’s show. Six months after Democrats surrendered to Trump’s demands on a Republican funding bill, today they’re dug in and fighting back. What happened? Us. We proved we’re stronger and more powerful than the wannabe king.

In June, millions of Americans rose up to say clearly: “No Kings.” In every state and territory, in red counties and blue cities, across generations and backgrounds, people came together for the largest single-day mobilization in modern history.

And today, we’re doing it again, but bigger. No Kings Day on Oct. 18 is on track to be the largest peaceful protest in modern American history.

Every expansion of freedom in this country came because ordinary people refused to be silent.

These mobilizations are about disrupting Trump’s myth that his rise is unstoppable. They are a reminder to ourselves and the world that democracy is only as strong as the people willing to defend it.

For those who doubt the power of a single protest, we get it. No single march will bring down a dictator. But a mobilization of this scale can shift the narrative, signaling to future Disneys that the majority of their customers reject Trump and to lawmakers that their constituents demand they stand up to this president. It shows that resistance is vast and growing, brings new people into the fight, and builds the long-term networks we need. It reminds attendees they belong to something bigger, and it spreads courage. More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list Byron Donalds faces racist attacks in Florida’s ugly GOP gubernatorial primary Ja’han Jones Mike Johnson may have already lost Max Burns Since Trump’s inauguration, for instance, his administration has attempted to bully law firms and universities into submission. After June 14, we heard from students, workers and decision-makers at those firms and schools who said they were emboldened to resist Trump’s pressure. One act of courage sparks the next. That’s what this movement is about: not a single day or action, but a chain reaction of bravery that outlasts any one moment. It isn’t just about the headlines. It’s about the organizing, the community, the courage that continues to multiply long after this weekend. History reminds us that every expansion of freedom in this country came because ordinary people refused to be silent: when abolitionists organized against slavery, when suffragists demanded the vote, when civil rights leaders braved fire hoses and jail to dismantle Jim Crow, when LGBTQ+ activists demanded the freedom to love. They all faced terrible odds, and they all won. Play Of course, moments like this can feel overwhelming. When critics are silenced, when institutions fold and soldiers are deployed against citizens, it’s easy to feel powerless. But that’s exactly what they want you to believe. Authoritarianism cracks when people speak. It crumbles when they act. That’s why we’re turning out today, everywhere across the country. Not just to say we had the largest protest in modern history, but to show that this resistance refuses to give up. To declare, in one voice, that this authoritarian project will not succeed. There are more of us than there are of them — and we are not bowing down. Today, we’re reminding the world: Trump wants a crown, but in America, there are no kings. Leah Greenberg Leah Greenberg is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible. She was previously a human trafficking policy advocate and served on the staff of Rep. Tom Perriello (D-Va.). Ezra Levin Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible. He was previously an anti-poverty advocate and served on the staff of Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tx.)