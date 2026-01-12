Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Minnesota, Twin Cities sue Trump administration over surge of federal forces

State Attorney General Keith Ellison called the U.S. immigration operation, in which a woman was killed, "unlawful" and "unprecedented."

Minnesota Attorney General announces lawsuit against DHS, ICE, and Border Patrol January 12, 2026 / 09:35
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.