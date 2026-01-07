RFK Jr.’s new food pyramid draws mixed responses from health experts

The Trump administration’s new dietary guidelines announced Wednesday were greeted with mixed reviews from nutrition experts, who praised the move to avoid highly processed foods but questioned the guidelines’ focus on more protein consumption.
“There’s good stuff in this and some not-so-good stuff,” said Marion Nestle, a professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, who called the new guidelines “muddled, contradictory, ideological and retro.”
She welcomed the advice to avoid highly processed foods as “one great strength of these recommendations,” but said encouraging a more protein-based diet evoked “the diet of the 1950s.”
“The prioritization of protein makes no sense,” she said. “Most Americans already eat plenty.”
Dariush Mozaffarian, director of the Food is Medicine Institute and a professor of nutrition at Tufts University, said encouraging Americans to eat more protein is not evidence-based, but he called the guidelines “overall a positive document.”
Kennedy said the new guidelines, which are updated every five years and inform the menus at schools and military bases, “return us to the basics.”
“My message is clear: Eat real food,” Kennedy said during a White House news conference, declaring what he called “war on added sugar.”
Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon pushed back on the concerns from experts over the government’s suggestion to increase protein consumption, telling MS NOW in a statement, “We have gone back to the basics to provide simplified dietary advice.”
Nixon said the government enlisted “expert reviewers” to help guide the recommendations for the new American food pyramid.
The new guidelines advocate consuming a “variety of protein foods from animal sources, including eggs, poultry, seafood, and red meat, as well as a variety of plant-sourced protein foods, including beans, peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, and soy.”
They also recommend a diet that includes “full-fat dairy with no added sugars. Dairy is an excellent source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.”