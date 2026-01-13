Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News Analysis

The issues that are causing Republicans to break with Trump

The investigation into the chair of the Federal Reserve was the latest breaking point.

Sen. Thom Tillis at the Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Thom Tillis at the Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing on Dec. 9, 2025, on Capitol Hill.Heather Diehl / Getty Images
By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.