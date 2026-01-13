Opinion

The arson attack on Beth Israel isn’t typical of Mississippi. But the response to it is.

The many offers of support Beth Israel has received from churches and organizations across Jackson are more reflective of the Jewish experience in Mississippi than the damage caused by a hooded arsonist.

Burnt remnants after a fire.
Damage to Beth Israel Congregation sustained after a fire on Jan. 10, 2026, in Jackson, Miss.Beth Israel Congregation via AP
By  Stuart Rockoff

Stuart Rockoff

Stuart Rockoff is the executive director of the Mississippi Humanities Council and the former historian at the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life. He received his Ph.D. in U.S. history from the University of Texas at Austin and was a member of the scholarly review board for both the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. He lives in Jackson.