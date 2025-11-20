Opinion

‘We can’t trust the CDC anymore’: Website revised to say vaccines may cause autism November 20, 2025 / 06:16

CDC backpedals on vaccines and autism, despite earlier assurances from RFK Jr.

The CDC, under the direction of an unqualified health secretary, is now promoting claims that flunk Logic 101.

Nov. 20, 2025, 9:58 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

