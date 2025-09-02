Opinion

The CDC is being ‘transformed into a weapon’: Top doctor exits CDC with a warning August 28, 2025 / 10:02

Former CDC directors: RFK Jr. is ‘unlike anything our country has ever experienced’

There is no precedent for nine former CDC chiefs linking arms and alerting the public to a public health menace like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sep. 2, 2025, 12:41 PM EDT

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

