RFK Jr. fesses up: He ordered the change to the CDC website on vaccines and autism

As recently as Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website reflected the scientific consensus, alerting the public to the fact that vaccines do not cause autism.

As of Wednesday, that was no longer the case.

Instead, the revised online resource told the public, “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.” This was a ridiculous assertion at odds with Logic 101, and it’s certainly unbecoming of the CDC, which used to represent the international gold standard in its field.

As for who was responsible for the change, the game of “Clue” has been resolved: It was Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his powerful office, with his radical agenda. The New York Times reported:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in an interview that he personally instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to abandon its longstanding position that vaccines do not cause autism — a move that underscores his determination to challenge scientific orthodoxy and bend the health department to his will.

The Times’ report added that it’s “highly unusual for a health secretary to personally order a change to scientific guidance.” In fact, former CDC officials told the newspaper “that such changes are usually initiated by agency scientists.”