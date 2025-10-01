Months later, whatever happened to RFK Jr.’s self-imposed deadline on autism?

The White House Cabinet meeting held in April was weird for a great many reasons, but it was a comment from Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that stood out. At Donald Trump’s “direction,” the health secretary declared that U.S. officials would discover the causes of autism — in less than six months.

“We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” Kennedy boasted. “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

The president seemed delighted, responding that such news would be “so big.” He proceeded to ask Kennedy: “So, you think you’re going to have a pretty good idea, huh?”

“We will know by September,” the secretary replied.

To that end, the public learned in June that Kennedy had hired David Geier, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, to help hunt for evidence about the causes of autism. Two months later, at another White House Cabinet meeting, the health secretary had an opportunity to lower expectations, but he did the opposite.

“We are doing very well,” Kennedy said, referring to his team’s research efforts. “We will have announcements, as promised, in September. We’re finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly, almost certainly causing autism and we’re going to be able to address those in September.”