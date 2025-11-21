Why Sen. Bill Cassidy’s response to RFK Jr.’s misguided agenda falls far short

By all appearances, Sen. Bill Cassidy was conflicted over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Cabinet nomination earlier this year. The Louisiana Republican — a gastroenterologist prior to his political career — expressed concerns over the longtime conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist’s record, but the senator ultimately backed the nominee anyway, after receiving some private assurances.

Specifically, Cassidy told his colleagues in early February that if Kennedy became the nation’s health secretary, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “will not remove statements on their website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism.”

Nine months later, the CDC changed its website and started promoting misinformation related to vaccines and autism.

How, pray tell, did Cassidy react to the developments? Politico reported:

Cassidy said he’s deeply worried about vaccine misinformation, but declined to say he regrets his vote. ‘Life is lived forward. What I have to do is do my best to reassure the American people that vaccines are safe,’ Cassidy said in an interview with Punchbowl News.

If only it were so simple.