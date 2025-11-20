Opinion

Affordability crisis pushes Trump admin to rethink economic plan November 14, 2025 / 05:39

Delayed jobs data offers a mixed bag as the U.S. unemployment rate inches higher

While the overdue job totals from September weren't horrible, 2025 is still shaping up to be the worst year for job growth since the Great Recession.

Nov. 20, 2025, 8:59 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

