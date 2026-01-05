Opinion

Robert F. Kennedy’s agency overhauls childhood vaccine schedule

The Trump administration announced it was slashing the number of shots routinely offered to children from 17 to 11.

RFK Jr. speaks in the Oval Office while President Trump looks on.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after President Donald Trump announced a deal with Pfizer to lower Medicaid drug prices in the Oval Office on Sept. 30, 2025. Win McNamee / Getty Images
By  Will McDuffie

