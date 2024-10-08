Opinion

Asked about targeting his foes after the election, Trump hedges (again)

Fox News keeps trying to get Trump to say he won’t prosecute his political enemies in a second term. Unable to help himself, he keeps missing the cues.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

