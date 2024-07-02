Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Past bad acts of felon Trump amplify the danger of Supreme Court’s ‘potentially catastrophic’ ruling July 2, 2024 / 11:09

Trump amplifies radical retaliatory message targeting Liz Cheney

When Donald Trump amplifies radical rhetoric about "treason" and "military tribunals" for his domestic foes, there's a problem.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post