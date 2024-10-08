Opinion

Republican Senate candidate’s dubious living situation raises legal questions about his vote October 8, 2024 / 08:14

In key Senate race, Montana’s Sheehy faces overlapping messes

In one of the nation’s most important Senate races, Tim Sheehy isn’t just facing one self-imposed mess; the Montana Republican is actually facing several.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

