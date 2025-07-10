GOP senator says Hegseth ‘out of his depth’ as defense secretary

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis expressed skepticism over Pete Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon, telling CNN on Wednesday that the defense secretary appeared “out of his depth as a manager of a large, complex organization.”

The North Carolina Republican said he voted for Hegseth during his confirmation process, despite the allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct against the former Fox News host, because there was “never an example of an eyewitness-corroborated account.” (Hegseth has repeatedly denied the allegations.)

Hegseth was confirmed in January, after Vice President JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, with three Republicans — Sens. Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski — joining all 47 Democrats in voting against him.

Hegseth has faced scandal after scandal since leading the Department of Defense, including the notorious Signal chat debacle in which he coordinated attack plans in Yemen in a group chat that mistakenly included a journalist. Tillis on Wednesday called the Signal chat scandal and Hegseth’s recent decision to pause weapon shipments to Ukraine (which Trump later reversed) “amateurish” moves.