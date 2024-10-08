Trump, Vance and Musk push lies about immigration app CBP One

Donald Trump and the Republican Party are spreading lies about a mobile app used to assist migrants — and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection — with the asylum process.

The latest lies align with the Trump campaign’s racist fearmongering about migrants weeks out from the election.

During his debate against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz last week, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, made the following absurd claim:

There’s an application called the CBP One app, where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum and parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.

Trump made a similar claim in Wisconsin last week: