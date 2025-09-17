Opinion

Secy. Bessent: U.S. has ‘framework’ of a TikTok deal with China September 15, 2025 / 02:01

Trump declares that he still won’t enforce federal law on TikTok

On TikTok, the president keeps effectively saying that he’s decided he’s not going to enforce federal law in this area for the next few months.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post